NFL Mock Draft: 4 contenders that need Xavier Worthy after record-breaking 40
2. Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb emerged full-forced as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL throughout the 2023 season. Dallas Cowboys fans had long seen flashes of that from the former first-round pick -- including most of the 2022 campaign -- but Dak Prescott's favorite target established himself as an every-week matchup nightmare that defenses truly don't have an answer for.
Now imagine if he had another player in the offense who consistently scared defenses as well.
The Cowboys made one of several trades last offseason to bring Brandin Cooks into the fold. While he performed well, it was also clear that he was not the same player he used to be, even if still effective. Meanwhile, Michael Gallup has been oft-mentioned as a cut candidate in Dallas this offseason, and that's while his performance on the field has been maddeningly inconsistent and sometimes poor since he returned from a torn ACL a couple of years ago.
Xavier Worthy is the type of field-stretching presence that Gallup once looked to be developing into but with exponentially more speed and danger presented down the field. His speed would have to be respected every time he was on the field, which would not only give Prescott a surer downfield option, but would also open up the other areas of the field for Lamb, Jake Ferguson and so on.
Make no mistake, the Cowboys' biggest draft need pre-free agency isn't wide receiver -- but it is an area of the roster that could be addressed. And the fit of Worthy and his blazing speed is seamless given that Dallas simply hasn't had that type of burner threat in quite some time.