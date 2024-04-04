NFL Mock Draft projects Jets to get Aaron Rodgers a new weapon
The New York Jets could land a dangerous pass-catcher to complement Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The New York Jets own the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which presents Joe Douglas and the front office with a unique opportunity. On paper, the Jets are built to contend, with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as their centerpiece on offense. Those teams don't normally get top-10 picks.
So, in a way, last season's misfortune could set up Rodgers for an impressive bounce-back in 2024. The Jets can, and most definitely should, use their pick on a new weapon to benefit Rodgers. That doesn't necessarily mean wide receiver — New York could always use extra muscle on the offensive line — but in the end, it makes sense for the Jets to provide Rodgers with as much pass-catching wattage as possible.
The latest NFL mock draft from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has New York following that exact logic. Rather than targeting one of the many talented wide receivers in the 2024 rookie class, however, he expects New York to select Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers in the No. 10 slot.
"Aaron Rodgers returns to action, and the Jets gift him another playmaker. Bowers is the best skill player Georgia has produced since Kirby Smart took over in 2016. The tight end from Napa blew up nearly from the moment he put the pads on in Athens... The 6-3, 243-pounder had four catches that went for at least 70 yards in his first two college seasons. He doesn’t have a freaky size-speed ratio, but he is simply a terrific athlete."
Jets land Georgia TE Brock Bowers in latest NFL Mock Draft
This is becoming something of a popular pick in NFL Draft circles. ESPN's Field Yates also has the Jets targeting Bowers, who is the best tight end on the board by a significant margin. Across three excellent seasons at UGA, Bowers accumulated 175 receptions, 2,538 yards, and 26 touchdowns through the air. He also added 193 yards and five touchdowns out of designed runs, showcasing his versatility.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, Bowers might lack a couple inches against the most imposing players at his position, but he compensates with unmatched agility and explosiveness. Bowers certainly has the strength to muscle through tacklers or reel in difficult catches in traffic.
Still 21 years old, Bowers is a monster in the open field. He's more elusive than your average tight end, capable of sly changes in speed and direction to create angles before exploding through gaps and generating yards after the catch. He lined up in various formations for UGA, even working out of the backfield on occasion. He also blocks well, checking just about every box one could ask for at tight end.
Tyler Conklin is currently projected as New York's starting tight end. A former fifth-round pick, Conklin faired well in the role last season, tallying 61 receptions for 621 yards across 17 games (12 starts). He didn't find pay dirt, but one could chalk up limited success to the Zach Wilson of it all. With Rodgers under center, New York's pass-catchers are all due for a boost in productivity.
That said, Conklin is fine. He's not on the same level as Brock Bowers. If the Jets view Bowers as the sort of explosive playmaker that can open up the offense alongside Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, that sure feels like a solid use of their first-round pick.