NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for every game: Chiefs bounce back, Cowboys torture Zach Wilson
- Can Mahomes and the Chiefs bounce back from 0-1?
- Zach Wilson takes over the Jets against a frightening Cowboys D
- Packers and Lions continue hot starts
NFL Week 2 picks and predictions: Early Afternoon Slate
Ladies and gentlemen, your AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders.
Frankly, I don't see that lasting too long. The Raiders defense was far from tested against a still-broken-ish Broncos offense last week. Josh Allen might've been problematic in Week 1's loss to the Jets, but he should be able to pick apart a weak Vegas secondary throughout this game. With the Buffalo fans also out in full force, don't expect this one to be all that close.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense weren't exactly lighting the world on fire in Week 1, even if the end result was still a 16-point win over the lowly Texans. At the same time, though, the rust for Joe Burrow was more than evident with perhaps the worst game of the Bengals quarterback's career. My expectation, especially with the divisional familiarity at play, is that Baltimore continues to make Burrow uncomfortable and we see another bad-to-middling game from the QB while the Ravens take a step forward in the second game under new OC Todd Monken.
The early week signs indicate that Travis Kelce is going to play in this game. The Chiefs also will have Chris Jones back on the defensive front. And with those two factors alone, the expectation should be for a big-time bounce-back from Kansas City.
Make no mistake, the Jaguars hit their stride in the win over the Colts last week. But there are levels to this and a full-strength Chiefs team is just too good for Jacksonville to keep up with for four quarters.
If you missed late-game Chargers collapses, they got you right back into the flow in Week 1 with the loss to the Dolphins. Now they travel to Nashville, but the offense they'll be up against looked far less potent in the opener -- frankly, the Titans looked abysmal. Ryan Tannehill looked washed -- though fans in Tennessee are hoping it's just rust -- and it was a rockfight to lose to the Saints. Just put simply, I didn't see enough Titans firepower to keep pace with Justin Herbert and Co. in Week 2.
Here's what Iain MacMillan had to say in his NFL picks for Week 2 on BetSided.
"The Chargers defense got exposed against the Dolphins in Week 1, but this is going to be a significantly easier offense they'll face this week. Ryan Tannehill was the 26th-ranked quarterback in Week 1, according to PFF.com. It was an ugly performance by him and as long as the Chargers can slow down the Titans rush attack, Justin Herbert should be able to go to work and lead LA to the win and cover."
Couldn't agree more, Iain.
For better or worse, I'm all-aboard the Jordan Love hype train. Matt LaFleur coached circles around the Bears in Week 1 and the new QB1 for the Packers looked stellar in his full-time debut. Meanwhile, the Falcons beat up on a young, shaky Panthers team. Call me crazy, but with how improved the Green Bay defense looked to start 1-0, they'll have more than enough to go to Atlanta and move to 2-0 on the year.
Doubt Dan Cambpell and the Lions at your own peril. This team is a legitimate threat to make a deep playoff run. Granted, the Chiefs receivers did them plenty of favors in Week 1, but Detroit still capitalized.
Seattle was among the most baffling teams to me in Week 1, but their lack of push up front against the Rams was the most alarming part for their defense. The Lions offensive line is better and the coaching staff has them ready to attack the weak spots. Detroit should dominate the lines of scrimmage, resulting in a big-time 2-0 start against two potential playoff teams.
Unless you really want to see how C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson (maybe as he's banged up) play in their second starts, you might want to avert your eyes from this one. It could be an extremely ugly AFC South matchup in Houston this week. But I have more faith in Stroud to not make a big mistake, especially with the Texans defense looking more competent than you might've expected.
This has all the makings of a classic flip-the-script game coming out of Week 1. The Bears got trounced by a division rival that always has their number while the Bucs shocked the Vikings. Chicago's offense remained a big problem, but I expect Justin Fields to use his legs far more often to move the chains in this game and perhaps create explosive plays too. Then there's the Baker Mayfield factor, which I refuse to believe in and may stubbornly continue to regardless of the Week 2 result.