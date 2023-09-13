NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for every game: Chiefs bounce back, Cowboys torture Zach Wilson
- Can Mahomes and the Chiefs bounce back from 0-1?
- Zach Wilson takes over the Jets against a frightening Cowboys D
- Packers and Lions continue hot starts
NFL Week 2 picks and predictions: Late Afternoon Slate
Everyone is going to overreact to the Giants getting left for dead at MetLife by the rival Cowboys. There were two factors in that game, though. First, Dallas is just the better team by a wide-margin. But secondly, the game just got away from New York.
The Cardinals still might be the worst team in the league and a narrow loss to Washington in Week 1 shouldn't dismiss that notion. The Giants might be traveling to the desert for this game, but I don't see Arizona having much of an answer to Darren Waller or Saquon Barkley and, more importantly, the G-Men's defense should feast.
Even with Cooper Kupp still out for a few more weeks, I'm a believer in what we saw from the Rams in Week 1. Matthew Stafford looked confident and healthy, Sean McVay is already in his bag, and the defense stepped up.
The problem is that the 49ers are just that much better. Brock Purdy deserves plenty of credit, but he's still not a world-beater individually. In this talent-laden Kyle Shanahan offense, however, he is that. The Rams don't have the defensive talent to contain this group and, while they'll show up better than Pittsburgh, it still won't be a close game.
With how the Cowboys defense played in Week 1, I might have even taken Dallas in this game if Aaron Rodgers was playing. But with Zach Wilson at the helm of the Jets, this could be another blowout in favor of America's Team.
Dallas didn't even have to flex any muscle on offense last week and, frankly, that could be something similar to what we see against the other New York team in this game. Even still, I don't see many areas where I'm not giving the Cowboys a distinct advantage in this matchup. Micah Parsons is going to make Wilson wish he was still holding the tablet on Sunday afternoon.
Please don't make me watch this game.
This is probably my least confident pick of Week 2 because both of these teams didn't make me feel great about them in Week 1. For Denver, though, I think it's at least possible that the Russell Wilson-Sean Payton learning curve might take a bit. More importantly, though, the Broncos defense still looks quite good. That's going to create enough issues for Sam Howell and the Commanders to give Denver the edge at home.