NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for every game: Chiefs bounce back, Cowboys torture Zach Wilson
- Can Mahomes and the Chiefs bounce back from 0-1?
- Zach Wilson takes over the Jets against a frightening Cowboys D
- Packers and Lions continue hot starts
NFL Week 2 picks and predictions: Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football
New England's defense should present a much more formidable challenge for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. That's not a stretch when you're comparing them to the Chargers, of course.
However, Vic Fangio also has a much easier gameplan this week as he has to shut down Mac Jones and a mediocre Patriots offense as opposed to Justin Herbert. The offensive firepower for Miami will prove to be too much for Bill Belichick and the defense, and the Dolphins will pick up a 2-0 start in Foxborough, just to add a little cherry on top.
Bryce Young might be good, but it feels pretty easy to say that the Panthers as a whole are probably not. Without a mistake-prone Desmond Ridder to keep them in this game, the Saints looked shaky at times but quite dangerous at others. Their defensive front should be able to put the rookie quarterback under duress and, with Carolina not having Jaycee Horn in the secondary, Derek Carr should be able to hit some shots down the field. Those explosive plays should ultimately make for a sizable margin of victory on the road for New Orleans.
It's hard to get much worse than what the Steelers were in Week 1. But the Cleveland Browns defense led by Myles Garrett certainly looked like a unit that could snuff out any optimism that Pittsburgh is looking to gain at I'm-not-calling-it-anything-but-Heinz Field.
You can pile on Kenny Pickett all you want and perhaps deservedly so. OC Matt Canada, however, looks completely out of his depth once again. The Browns under Jim Schwartz look primed to take advantage of that. Though I remain dubious of how good Cleveland's offense will be, especially against a Steelers defense that should perform better in Week 2, it should muster enough, particularly with Nick Chubb, to pick up an emphatic road win to not only start 2-0, but 2-0 in the AFC North as well.