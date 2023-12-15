NFL Playoff clinching and elimination scenarios for Week 15
Which teams can clinch a playoff spot and which teams can be eliminated this week?
The 2023 NFL playoff picture is coming together with only four weekends left in the regular season.
Only one team has clinched the playoffs so far but Week 15 could put even more teams firmly into the postseason. On the other side of the spectrum, some may be a loss away from guaranteeing their season will end after Jan. 7. More than a few coaches could see their employment end if that happens.
Let's look at the current playoff standings, clinching scenarios and elimination situations for Week 15.
- AFC playoff standings
- Who can clinch a playoff berth in the AFC in Week 15?
- How the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- NFC playoff standings
- Who can clinch a playoff berth in the NFC in Week 15?
- How the Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- How the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- How the Lions can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- How the 49ers can clinch the NFC West in Week 15
- Who can be eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC in Week 15?
- How the Commanders can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- How the Cardinals can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- Who can be eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC in Week 15?
- How the Jets can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- How the Titans can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
AFC playoff standings
- Ravens
- Dolphins
- Chiefs
- Jaguars
- Browns
- Steelers
- Colts
- Texans
Left out: 9. Broncos, 10. Bengals, 11. Bills, 12. Raiders, 13. Jets, 14. Titans, 15. Chargers
Eliminated: Patriots
Who can clinch a playoff berth in the AFC in Week 15?
The Ravens are the only team going into Week 15 with a chance to clinch a playoff berth. The rest of the conference will have to wait.
How the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR
- BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR
- BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR
- BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR
- BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR
- BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR
- BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR
- BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie OR
- BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie
The Ravens don't control their fate alone. A win will put them one step closer to clinching but they need the Broncos or Bills to lose along with a few other results. Fans in Baltimore have to pay attention to the rest of the NFL slate along with their own game against the Jaguars.
Next let's look at NFC playoff-clinching scenarios, which will be much more active this week...