NFL Playoff Picture and clinching scenarios after Week 18 early slate
After the early slate of Week 18 games, the NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus.
By Mark Powell
The NFL Playoff Picture is coming into focus following the early slate of Week 18 games. The most interested party in the early slate may have been the Pittsburgh Steelers, who needed any variety of results to clinch their postseason berth.
The Houston Texans clinched their spot on Saturday night with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. In doing so, CJ Stroud and Co. knocked the Colts out of postseason contention. The Texans have won the AFC South thanks to the Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans. While the playoff matchups have yet to be decided, some teams can take a deep breath.
AFC Playoff Picture after Week 18 afternoon slate
1. Baltimore Ravens
2. Miami Dolphins
3. Kansas City Chiefs
4. Houston Texans
5. Cleveland Browns
6. Buffalo Bills
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Texans clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night, but with the Jaguars loss to the Titans, they have now won the AFC South and will host a postseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also clinched a Wild Card berth thanks to the Jags loss, and no longer need to rely on a Bills loss to the Dolphins. Buffalo and Miami will play for the AFC East title on Sunday night. The AFC postseason field is set, as the Bills have clinched a spot as well.
NFC Playoff Picture after Week 18 afternoon slate
1. San Francisco 49ers
2. Dallas Cowboys
3. Detroit Lions
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. Los Angeles Rams
7. Green Bay Packers
The Lions won on Sunday, applying pressure on the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 2 seed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the No. 4 seed and the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL clinching scenarios that remain in Week 18
The clinching scenarios left in Week 18 are complicated. The AFC East is up for grabs on Sunday night between the Bills and Dolphins. In the NFC, the Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Chicago Bears. The Rams can also clinch with a win over the 49ers. Should both teams lose, it opens up the door for the New Orleans Saints, which defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. If just the Packers lose, then the Seahawks can slide into a Wild Card spot with a win over the Cardinals.