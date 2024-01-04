NFL Playoff scenarios: What Packers need to make the playoffs in Week 18
The Green Bay Packers have the chance to make it back to the playoffs after missing out last season. Here's what they need to happen in Week 18 to clinch their spot.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers entered this season with some uncertainty, considering they were pivoting to Jordan Love as their starting quarterback after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. While Love has had his struggles in his first year as a starter, he also had some great moments that helped bring the Packers to this situation.
In Week 18, the Packers are in a position to potentially make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season. They missed out on the postseason last year after losing to the Detroit Lions in the final week. This year, they will host the rival Chicago Bears, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention but want to play the role of spoiler against their NFC North counterparts.
So, what do the Packers need to happen to make it back into the playoffs?
What the Packers need to happen in Week 18 to make the playoffs
Here are the scenarios in which the Packers can make it into the playoffs, courtesy of the NFL.
- Packers win
- Packers tie and Seahawks loss or tie and Saints loss or tie
- Packers tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss
- Packers tie and Seahawks tie and Buccaneers loss or tie
- Vikings loss or tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss
- Vikings loss or tie and Seahawks loss and Saints loss
The top scenario is the most stress-free scenario for Packers fans. Beat the Bears on Sunday, and they're in the playoffs. It's as simple as that.
But, there are three scenarios in which the Packers can make it if they tie with the Bears. They would need a combination of loss or ties from the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints.
Yet, there are two scenarios in which the Packers can get in regardless of the result of their game against the Bears. That can happen if the Minnesota Vikings lose or tie against the Lions and if the Seahawks and either the Buccaneers and Saints lose.
Again, the easiest scenario is to win in Week 18. If that happens, the Packers clinch the final Wild Card berth in the NFC.
Kickoff for the Packers and Bears game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on CBS.