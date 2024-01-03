NFL Playoff scenarios: What Steelers need to make the playoffs in Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple paths to the playoffs. Here's what they need to happen in Week 18 for that to become a reality.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had what can be described as an eventful season. After starting the year off 7-4, the team went on a three-game losing streak that put their playoff status in jeopardy. But, in the past two weeks, the Steelers picked up big wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks to enter Week 18 with a chance to make it into the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007, the Steelers have never had a losing record. While that is a grand accomplishment, they haven't had much success. The Steelers last picked up a playoff win back in 2016, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 in the Divisional Round. Since then, the team had gone 0-4.
The Steelers, led by quarterback Mason Rudolph, have the chance to make it back to the playoffs for the first time in two years and hopefully turn their luck around. But how can they clinch a spot in the final week of the regular season? Here's how.
How the Steelers can make the playoffs in Week 18
The NFL unveiled the official playoff-clinching scenarios for every eligible team on Monday, via ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Here is how the Steelers can earn a spot.
- Steelers win and Bills loss
- Steelers win and Jaguars loss
- Steelers win and Texans-Colts tie
- Steelers tie and Jaguars loss and Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie
- Jaguars loss and Broncos win and Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie
Pittsburgh is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who have already clinched the AFC North Championship and the No. 1 seed for home-field advantage in the AFC.
Even if the Steelers do win, they will need some help, as evidenced by the scenarios above. They will need either the Buffalo Bills to lose to the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose to the Tennessee Titans, or the game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to end in a tie.
There is also a scenario in which the Steelers can make it to the playoffs if they do tie with the Ravens. All they will need to happen is for the Jaguars to lose to the Titans and the Texans and Colts to play to a decision (not a tie).
The Steelers could also make the playoffs if the Jaguars lose, the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Texans-Colts game ends in a decision. That's right, a playoff berth would be clinched regardless of the result of the Steelers-Ravens game.
There you have it Steelers fans, five scenarios which the team can clinch a Wild Card berth in Week 18. The Steelers-Ravens game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN.