NFL Playoff teams finalized: All 14 teams set after Week 18 late afternoon slate
The NFL Playoff field is set with seven teams from the AFC and seven teams from the NFC locked in.
The NFL playoffs are set!
Even before the Bills and Dolphins had a chance to face off on Sunday Night Football, the field of 14 teams who will battle it out for the championship was locked in.
The AFC bracket can still shift based on the result of that AFC East showdown but the seven teams in are set leaving nine teams done for the year.
UPDATE: The Bills beat the Dolphins to win the AFC East, clinching the No. 2 seed
NFL Playoff Bracket: AFC standings
- Ravens
- Bills
- Chiefs
- Texans
- Browns
- Dolphins
- Steelers
Eliminated:
- Bengals
- Jaguars
- Colts
- Broncos
- Raiders
- Jets
- Titans
- Chargers
- Patriots
The winner of Sunday Night Football will win the AFC East, improve their seeding and host in the first round. A Dolphins win would prompt a rematch between those two in Miami. A win for the Bills would pit Buffalo against the Steelers and Miami would meet with the Chiefs in Arrowhead. No matter what, the Ravens are the No. 1 seed.
The Bengals, Jaguars and Colts were left disappointed with winning records.
Unlike the AFC, the NFC race is all finished. The matchups are set including some juicy meetings.
NFL Playoff Bracket: NFC standings
- 49ers
- Cowboys
- Lions
- Buccaneers
- Eagles
- Rams
- Packers
Eliminated:
- Saints
- Seahawks
- Vikings
- Bears
- Falcons
- Giants
- Cardinals
- Commanders
- Panthers
The 49ers nabbed the first-round bye in the NFC while the Cowboys held off the Lions for the No. 2 seed as the champs of the NFC East. They'll play the Packers. Detroit will take on Matthew Stafford's Rams in one of the most intriguing matchups of the playoffs. The Eagles will take on the NFC South-winning Buccaneers with Philadelphia hoping to get things back on track after a shaky end to the season.
The Saints and Seahawks had their hopes dashed despite wins in their finales against the Falcons and Cardinals respectively.
The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 13 with the first slate of Wild Card round games.