NFL Playoffs clinching scenarios on the line in Week 14
Three teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14. Here's how each of them can ensure that happens.
By Scott Rogust
It feels just like yesterday that the 2023 NFL season began. But now, we are in Week 14, and that means the NFL playoffs are only getting that much closer.
The playoffs will feature the top seven teams in both the AFC and NFC. The team with the best record in their respective conference will earn the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage in the Divisional Round and the Conference Championship (if they are to make it that far).
This year, the playoff hunt has been wide open, with plenty of teams still in the hunt entering Week 14 (except the Carolina Panthers). But there are only so many teams that can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, Dec. 10.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14.
Which teams have the chance to clinch a playoff spot in Week 14?
There are only three teams who have the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in the league, and they all belong in the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers all have the chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs, per the NFL.
The Eagles and Cowboys will be facing off on Sunday Night Football in a highly-anticipated game. As for the 49ers, they are set to face off against the rival Seattle Seahawks at home.
How the Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14
Below are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for the Dallas Cowboys, per the NFL.
- Cowboys win and Vikings loss or tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss or tie and Lions win or tie and Rams loss or tie (as long as Packers and Vikings both don't tie)
- Cowboys win and Vikings loss or tie and Packers loss or tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss or tie and Lions win or tie and Saints loss or tie (as long as Packers and Vikings don't tie
- Cowboys win and Vikings loss or tie and Packers loss or tie and Seahaws loss and Buccaneers tie and Lions win or tie (as long as Packers and Vikings don't both tie)
The Cowboys can't clinch a playoff spot with just a win over the Eagles. Instead, they need to rely on the results of the following games:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Detriot Lions at Chicago Bears
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
- Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
Anything is possible, so you can't rule out the Cowboys seeing one of those three scenarios come to fruition.
How the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14
The Philadelphia Eagles have 10 different ways for them to clinch a playoff spot, and they are more straightforward and require less help than what the Cowboys need to happen.
- Eagles win and Seahawks loss or tie
- Eagles win and Rams loss or tie
- Eagles win and Packers loss or tie and Vikings loss or tie
- Eagles win and Packers loss or tie and Lions loss
- Eagles tie and Rams loss and Seahawks loss
- Eagles tie and Rams loss and Vikings loss or tie
- Eagles tie and Rams loss and Packers loss or tie
- Eagles tie and Seahawks loss and Vikings loss or tie
- Eagles tie and Seahawks loss and Packers loss or tie
- Eagles tie and Vikings loss and Packers loss
For the most part, the Eagles need to either win or tie, and wait for either the Seahawks, Rams, Packers, and Vikings to lose or tie to clinch their spot. Long story short -- a win will help the Eagles get that much closer to a playoff berth for the third consecutive year.
How the 49ers can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14
The San Francisco 49ers have three different scenarios to clinch a playoff scenario, and they are rather simple.
- 49ers win and Packers loss
- 49ers win and Vikings loss
- 49ers win and Packers tie and Vikings tie
San Francisco can clinch their spot with a victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks, who are unsure of who will be starting at quarterback between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, and either a Packers and Vikings loss or tie.
What a follow up it would be for the 49ers to clinch a playoff berth one week after blowing out the Eagles iin an NFC Championship Game rematch.