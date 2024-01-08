Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
This is where these rankings get crazy. Dak Prescott was once a top candidate for MVP. He was never below that level of player. He stayed consistent and put together his best season as a pro. Still, there are too many playoff failures for us to have full confidence in his ability to overcome that. He's never been to the NFC Championship Game despite playing on some insanely talented Cowboys teams.
He's played in six playoff games, winning two. The two wins were nothing to go home about, even though he technically retired Tom Brady last season. He was able to beat an overmatched Bucs team last year and Seattle in 2019. To his credit, the Cowboys scored 14 fourth-quarter points to beat the Seahawks.
Prescott finished last season pretty terribly, putting up a dud against the 49ers. He failed to get the ball down the field, and the Niners just seemed to have the formula to stop this offense. This year, it's a very different unit. CeeDee Lamb might be the best receiver in the league. Brandin Cooks is a touchdown machine. The offense is much better, and a lot of that is thanks to Prescott. Can he do it in the playoffs? First, they have to avoid an upset to a feisty Packers team.