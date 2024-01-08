Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
4. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy was hard to quantify in this list. Purdy was an MVP candidate for most of the season. That is until he had just a devastating performance against the Baltimore Ravens. His four interceptions against an elite defense dropped our confidence rating. However, it seems like there's at least some possibility that he was "getting that out of the way."
Purdy has been incredibly smart with the ball all season. If you remove that one devastating game from his stat line, he had 31 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Of course, one devastating playoff game means you're golfing next week, but we at least think Kyle Shanahan can help Purdy avoid that.
The 49ers have a bye week in the playoffs. That gives them more of a chance to avoid what happened last season when they asked Purdy if he could throw with his left hand because his right elbow exploded. The 49ers are the favorites to win it all for a reason. Purdy can take them all the way.