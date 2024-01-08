Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Listen, Patrick Mahomes was not the Patrick Mahomes of old this season. He finished this season sixth in yards, eighth in touchdowns, seventh in QBR, and a ridiculous 26th in yards-per-attempts, somehow tied with the Titans Ryan Tannehill. This isn't helping our argument that he's the top of the Power Rankings, but this is still Patrick Mahomes. This is still the guy who is the defending Super Bowl champ. Mahomes is the best in the league, even if his numbers were less than desired.
Be honest. If someone is given the ability to draft a QB to take teams on this stretch run, 100 percent of those teams are taking Mahomes. He's proven it at every stage. While he's not putting up MVP numbers, he did enough to get the Chiefs to the playoffs with a scrap heap at wide receiver and Travis Kelce in between him galavanting with Ms. Swift.
Of course, all the issues that persisted in the regular season are still there. This might be the worst wide receiver room in the league. Kelce doesn't look like the best weapon in the league anymore. The Chiefs offense is far from the scariest, but Mahomes is still the scariest player in the league with the ball in his hands. He's scarier than Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson. Mahomes can do anything he wants, and has proven that in the playoffs before.