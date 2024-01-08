Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
There was an argument just a few weeks ago that Jalen Hurts could be number one on this list. Every week since the start of December, the Philadelphia Eagles have looked worse and worse. They lose to worse and worse opponents, ending the season with a loss to Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants with the NFC East on the line. One could argue Hurts could be even further down the list, but this was a first-half MVP candidate.
This is also the QB that represented the NFC last season. He was a ridiculous Patrick Mahomes comeback away from being a Super Bowl Champion. That has to have some credence, right? That has to matter.
For some reason, the Eagles just feel like a one-and-done team. The defense has its issues, but the offense is not helping things at all. AJ Brown was the best receiver in the first half, but he disappeared. He also got injured against the Giants, so who knows if he'll even be available. Hurts went from being as reliable as anyone to not reliable at all.