Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
8. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Is this real life? We live in a world where Joe Flacco is a reliable quarterback in the playoffs in 2024. We live in a world where the Cleveland Browns have a reliable quarterback in general. It's been a crazy NFL season, but there might not be anything crazier than what's happened in Cleveland. It was the first full season with Deshaun Watson, but he barely played and wasn't really that good when he did. The Browns changed starting quarterbacks nine times (if you include Jeff Driskel's foray in Week 18).
The Browns are letting Joe Flacco be Joe Flacco. He's a gunslinger from the day he joined the league. Even at 38 years old, Flacco can get the ball downfield. Amari Cooper has looked better with Flacco than any other QB in Cleveland so far.
It's now been 12 years since Flacco carried the Ravens to the Super Bowl. So many years later, and years since Flacco was last considered relevant, he's sneaky good in a year when QB play is flighty at best. With this defense, Flacco just has to not completely stink, and the Browns can win. With four straight 300-yard passing games, he's been the opposite of that.