Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
We go from a 38-year-old quarterback to a rookie QB. We keep telling you this was an insane NFL season. C.J. Stroud was supposed to be the backup to Davis Mills. Then he was supposed to quarterback a team destined to give up the first-overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals. Then he was a fun little story, but they couldn't possibly make the playoffs. The Jaguars built too large a lead in the AFC South; that wasn't happening.
Fast forward a few weeks and months, and the Texans finished the season as the AFC South Champion and are preparing for a Browns team that's ready for a fight. Stroud has stepped up in these situations before. He won a "win-or-go-home" game against the Colts on Saturday. He's been incredibly consistent this season, which is why he is this much higher than Jordan Love.
Stroud's best asset might be what helps him beat the Browns and other teams in the playoffs. He doesn't throw interceptions. He has 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. That's the best TD-to-INT ratio in the league. If he can keep the ball secure, there's a good chance the Texans' unlikely journey continues.