Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
This one was very hard, as Jared Goff does have some moments where he looked lost and out of his gourd. However, when looking at the total package, Jared Goff is the right player for the Detroit Lions this season. The Lions came into this season with a ton of hype. There was a huge chance that they could have fallen under the pressure of that hype. Instead, Goff led them to an easy NFC North win, and they are a sneaky team in the playoffs this season. Outside of the 49ers, the NFC is wide open.
In the second half of the season, Goff either had no interceptions or multiple interceptions. That will dictate how far the Lions go. When Goff is good, he can literally beat anyone. When he's bad, he's struggling to beat even bad teams, let alone playoff teams.
In the second half of the season, Goff either had no interceptions or multiple interceptions. That will dictate how far the Lions go. When Goff is good, he can literally beat anyone. When he's bad, he's struggling to beat even bad teams, let alone playoff teams.