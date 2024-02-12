NFL Power Rankings: 5 teams that could realistically dethrone the Chiefs next season
The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but will they three-peat next year?
By John Buhler
3. Baltimore Ravens made strides in Lamar Jackson's second MVP season
I am skeptical that the Baltimore Ravens will ever win a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson as their franchise quarterback, but I would be lying to you if I didn't see him and the Ravens' offense take great strides in his second NFL MVP season. Although Todd Monken looked out of sorts in the AFC Championship Game at home, his arrival in Baltimore was exactly what this contending team needed.
Although I really like the Cincinnati Bengals to bounce back in 2024 with a healthy Joe Burrow under center, Baltimore is still the top dog in the division. While both AFC North rivals are losing a coordinator to a head-coaching job with Brian Callahan leaving Cincinnati for Tennessee and Mike Macdonald taking over for Pete Carroll in Seattle, I have a hard time seeing them missing the playoffs.
Do I think Burrow will play up to standard under Dan Pitcher? Definitely, but Baltimore retaining Monken is the best news the Ravens could have gotten this offseason. They were probably going to lose Macdonald to his own team anyway. Baltimore hosted the AFC Championship game last year. That was untrodden territory for the Ravens, one that I think they could potentially build on in 2024.
The Super Bowl may be a totally different beast, but I think Baltimore could clip Kansas City earlier.