NFL Power Rankings: 5 teams that could realistically dethrone the Chiefs next season
The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but will they three-peat next year?
By John Buhler
2. San Francisco 49ers have a loaded roster, but doubt has seeped in a bit
After last night, I don't really want to put them here, but I kind of feel like I am morally obligated to. The San Francisco 49ers are a damn good football team. They have a great roster and can crush the opposition during the regular season. The only problem I really have with them is their head coach Kyle Shanahan shrinks in big moments. He is now 0-3 in Super Bowls as a head coach or coordinator.
It is too early to tell what team will suffer the Super Bowl hangover. Honestly, it looked like it was going to be the Chiefs at the halfway point. It was a lot of Taylor Swift and not a lot of substance. Well, as it turned out, the Philadelphia Eagles really missed their two star coordinators from last season. Not to say the team turned on Nick Sirianni, but they really did miss Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen.
Overall, it is hard to argue with San Francisco being anything other than an NFC Championship-caliber team next year. I am not sure about their contract situations, but this team is good and they aren't losing any coordinators of note. This has nothing to do with Brock Purdy's limitations as a passer, but rather Shanahan's as a head coach. This is starting to feel like Eagles Andy Reid a bit...
San Francisco can win 13 games next year, but it truly feels like Super Bowl victory or bust right now.