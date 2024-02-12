NFL Power Rankings: 5 teams that could realistically dethrone the Chiefs next season
The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but will they three-peat next year?
By John Buhler
1. Detroit Lions would have won the Super Bowl had they played in it
They should have fricking been there, man. What are you doing, man? The Detroit Lions should have been in the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. Too bad close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. After winning their first two playoff games since 1991 this past postseason, Detroit was one terrible half away from getting to the Super Bowl for the first time ever in franchise history.
While it seemed as though the Lions blew their golden opportunity in The Golden State, they are so incredibly fortunate to not lose either coordinator of note to head-coaching jobs this offseason. The fact they were able to retain Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn cannot be overstated. This is huge! Plus, the Lions do not have to pay Jared Goff huge money until after next offseason. This still have a shot.
Because last year was untrodden territory for this usually woebegone franchise, we saw the Lions be resilient in a way that is uniquely Detroit. They are not only my pick to win the NFC next season, but they will beat whoever the face in the Super Bowl 59 down in New Orleans. It doesn't matter who they are playing, it will be a huge moment for a former New Orleans Saints assistant to hoist the Lombardi.
Detroit was disgustingly good a season ago, but we cannot wait to see how motivated they are now.