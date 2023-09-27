Overreaction Wednesday: Ranking every AFC North team by their obvious flaws
The AFC North is in a league of its own in 2023. Here are our rankings of each team based on one glaring flaw.
By Kristen Wong
AFC North No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers -- Kenny Pickett (and Matt Canada)
An encouraging offensive outing from Kenny Pickett and the Steelers does little to sway their position in an uber-competitive AFC North. Through three weeks, Pickett has looked more lost out there on the field this season than perhaps any other season. And per the media's perception, Matt Canada isn't doing him any favors.
Canada is only a few putrid performances from becoming persona non grata in the Steelers building. Mike Tomlin may hold a different opinion of his offensive coordinator, and it's only September, but the third-year offensive coordinator has already lost the faith of the Steelers fanbase. We think it's only a matter of time until he loses the locker room, too (see: Zach Wilson).
If the Steelers' offense continues to make minor improvements throughout the season, great. Good for them. Our thinking is that the much-maligned OC continues to struggle to build a consistent and balanced offense, the Steelers never truly find their rhythm, and they continue to coast on the coattails of their mediocrity on the ocean floor of the AFC North.
Some sluggish starts -- like that of the Chiefs and Bengals -- can be overlooked. With a young and green team like the Steelers, how they start could very well be how they end.