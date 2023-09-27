Overreaction Wednesday: Ranking every AFC North team by their obvious flaws
The AFC North is in a league of its own in 2023. Here are our rankings of each team based on one glaring flaw.
By Kristen Wong
AFC North No. 3: Cleveland Browns -- Deshaun Watson (Karma's a b---h)
At least the Steelers didn't give up a boatload of valuable draft picks for a rusty arm.
In the first three weeks of the season, the Browns' defense has legitimately looked like the best unit in the league, ranking 1st in several categories. The offense tells a wholly different story.
Deshaun Watson has played so poorly to start 2023 that some are wondering if the Browns will try to offload him just two years into his Cleveland career. The ex-Texans quarterback has thrown for 678 yards and recorded four touchdowns against two interceptions. His "get right" game may have been in Week 3's 27-3 win over the Texans, when Watson helped Amari Cooper record his biggest game of the season.
The offensive turnaround for the Browns doesn't look so certain yet, though. Cooper has to keep establishing himself a deep threat. David Njoku needs more scripted touches. Watson can't take too long to throw the ball and can't miss the easy throws.
Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt will have no problem absorbing Nick Chubb's snaps, and the new-look defense will probably continue to thrive under Jim Schwartz. But this is the AFC North, and nearly every team has a top-tier defensive unit. It's going to be the offensive play that sets teams apart, and unfortunately for the Browns, Watson looks like a shell of the franchise quarterback they expected him to be.