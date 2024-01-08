2023 NFL final regular-season power rankings: Bills rally to win AFC East, Ravens finish on top
There are six new playoff teams from a year ago and only four of the clubs that won division titles repeated in 2023. That includes the surging Buffalo Bills.
Despite a second straight 4-13 campaign, these Cardinals were much feistier than the 2022 edition. First-time NFL head coach Jonathan Gannon changed the mindset in the desert and this proved to be a very physical football team. Still, the Cards hoped to avoid a 0-6 finish vs. their division rivals when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks.
James Conner had another monster game, running 27 times for 150 yards and one score. However, Gannon’s defense could not protect a six-point lead. Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
It’s been a long year for a team that was the talk of the NFL offseason. However, it wasn’t meant to be this year for the club with the longest active playoff drought in the league. For the second straight season, the Jets finished with a 7-10 record. The only difference in 2023 was the fact that the New England Patriots (4-13) were far worse.
On Sunday at New England, Jets’ running back Breece Hall finished with 190 total yards, 71 more yards than the New England offense (119). Meanwhile, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the Patriots has to mean something.
The Falcons were in New Orleans and still had a shot to win their first division title since 2016. It was a back-and-forth affair at the Superdome and these longtime rivals were knotted at 17-all at halftime. It all came apart for Arthur Smith and company after that and a late New Orleans touchdown rankled Atlanta’s sideline leader.
The Falcons gave up the final 31 points of the game and were blanked after intermission. The defense gave up 400 total yards. The club finished 7-10 for the third straight year under Smith, who was fired early Monday morning.
The team was staring at a fourth straight loss and entered Sunday’s clash with the Jaguars having lost eight straight divisional contests. The Titans wound up saving one of their best performances of 2023 until last. In the process, Mike Vrabel’s club went out on a winning note and knocked out the reigning AFC South champs out of the playoffs.
It was a big afternoon for Derrick Henry. While Ryan Tannehill threw for 168 yards and two scores (1 interception), the veteran runner racked up 153 yards and a touchdown. The Titans picked off Trevor Lawrence twice in the win.