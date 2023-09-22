NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
4. 49ers: Brock Purdy
Mr. Irrelevant keeps getting more and more relevant. Last year, Purdy put up a 0.196 in this stat. That doesn't look like a fluke at all, considering he had a 0.255 EPA per play through two weeks.
Purdy, considering quarterbacks from 2018 through 2023's Week 2 with at least 200 plays under their belt, ranks third in adjusted EPA per play at 0.219 on his career. That puts him right behind Mahomes (0.303) and Drew Brees (0.283). Goodness.
We did not consider Thursday's Week 3 in this publication.
3. Cowboys: Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been viewed as the elite part of the Cowboys, but make no mistake: They are a two-way team. Prescott has a 0.382 EPA per play so far this season and a completion percentage of 67.1%.
2. Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is having an awesome redemption season thus far after a tough 2022 where he experienced multiple concussions and legitimate questions over how much longer his NFL career would continue. Now, those questions look silly, as Tua has amassed a league-leading 715 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Miami is also first in yards per game with 462.5. The AFC East got a little weaker when Aaron Rodgers' season ended early, but it's still going to be a bloodbath.
Most importantly, his team is 2-0.
1. Packers: Jordan Love
Jordan Love stands atop the quarterbacks as the league leader in adjusted EPA per play at 0.478. In fact, looking at 2022 and 2023, Love is has a better adjusted EPA per play than any other quarterback (0.402). Second across the two seasons is 0.287.
Can this hold? Absolutely not. That number is otherworldly high, but it does justify the Packers' decision to shift from Aaron Rodgers to Love even further. Love's six touchdowns and 11.5 percent touchdown rate led the NFL after two weeks as well, and Love has yet to throw an interception.
Love is not a true rookie or even a redshirt rookie, now in his third season, but he's already coming up on his passing attempt total from 2021 and 2022 in 2023.