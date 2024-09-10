NFL Power Rankings: Each team's most impressive player from Week 1
Week 1 of NFL football certainly didn't disappoint. NFL fans waited months for the return of football and now it's finally here.
With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, we have a better idea of what each team's identity is going to be. Some teams have already been fraud-checked while others got off to much better starts than anticipated.
But, let's look at specific players from each team that shined bright in NFL Week 1. Every team had at least one player that stood out, even the Browns and the Giants did despite lopsided losses.
AFC North
4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1), LB Logan Wilson
This one was easy. Based on watching the game, it was clearly obvious that nobody on offense stood out, at all. But the Bengals defense did all they could possibly do to win the game against the Patriots, but they came up short.
Linebacker Logan Wilson was all over the field for Cincinnati. He was excellent in coverage and made 13 tackles in the game. Wilson lived in the backfield as well, delivering a team-high three QB hits in the game.
3. Cleveland Browns (0-1), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Is there a way to pick nobody for the Browns? I mean, honestly, they looked all out of sorts all game. Myles Garrett made a few plays early, but the Cowboys shut him down for 90 percent of the game. The entire offense was stagnant.
Owusu-Koramoah looked as he always does, active and everywhere on the field. He's an exceptional talent who anchors the defense when teams successfully shut down Garrett. JOK recorded nine tackles and a pass defensed in the lopsided loss.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0), K Chris Boswell
I mean, was there a more impressive player in all of football than the Steelers kicker Chris Boswell?
Boswell finished the game 6-of-6 on field goals, accounting for all 18 of Pittsburgh's points in their 18-10 win over the Falcons. He became the first kicker in Steelers history with three or more field goals of 50+ yards in a single game (57, 51 and 56).
The most impressive thing that Boswell did wasn't even as a kicker. He stepped in on one-minute notice to deliver a 43-yard punt, backing the Falcons up deep in Pittsburgh's own territory, in a five-point game late in the fourth quarter after the Steelers' punter went down. It was his first, and likely only, career punt.
1. Baltimore Ravens (0-1), TE Isaiah Likely
I could have gone with a few different guys here, with Lamar Jackson being one of them, but I wanted to go with Likely.
Likely was just exceptional, being Lamar's top target all game. He had nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. He was just an inch or two away from securing his second touchdown that would have tied the game with no time remaining.
Besides the off the field issues that Baltimore had with Likely yelling at fans after the game, he was exceptional this week.
AFC South
4. Tennessee Titans (0-1), RB Tony Pollard
The Titans are expected to use a running back by-committee approach this season. Tony Pollard jumped off the page as the top back in the room in Week 1 though.
Pollard carried the ball 16 times for 82 yards and a score. The Titans were in firm control to win the game before Chicago scored two defensive and special teams touchdowns. Pollard looks to be the top dog in the Titans' running back room this year with Tyjae Spears being the number two guy.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1), RB Tank Bigsby
Don't get me wrong here, this is Travis Etienne's job as the Jaguars starting running back. But Tank Bigsby looked incredible in Week 1.
In a complementary role to Etienne, Bigsby carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards. He was running with a purpose each time that he got his hands on the ball. If he can continue to run this impressively, I would imagine the Jaguars would open up their offense to two running backs more than anybody anticipated.
2. Indianapolis Colts (0-1), QB Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson made some of the more impressive throws that we saw this week. His deep ball when in the face of pressure was majestic to watch.
He connected for two touchdowns and a few 50+ yard throws. Richardson also rushed the ball six times for 56 yards and a score. He's still incredibly raw, given the fact that he's started less than 20 games since high school, but the performance in Week 1 was very impressive.
1. Houston Texans (1-0), RB Joe Mixon
This decision came down to Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Both offseason acquisitions were incredible in their Texans debuts. Diggs caught two touchdowns, but Mixon's volume and production were just incredible.
The Texans' running back carried the ball a whopping 30 times for 159 yards and a score. It was a steady performance, as his longest rush went for just 13 yards. If he broke one, he would have had a 200-yard day in his first game with the team.
AFC West
4. Denver Broncos (0-1), LB Jonathan Cooper
Nobody on the Broncos offense was impressive, so let's just get right into the defense.
Ohio State product Jonathan Cooper looked incredible at linebacker for Denver. Cooper lived in the Seattle backfield, recording two sacks and two TFLs. He also finished the game with four of the team's seven QB hits and six tackles. The Broncos could really use a double-digit sack season from Cooper.
3. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1), TE Brock Bowers
For the most part, the Raiders offense looked meh at best. Gardner Minshew was okay and Davante Adams was as good as he could be given Minshew's level of play.
But it was Brock Bowers who flashed his ability to be the number two option behind Adams. Bowers was targeted a team-high eight times, catching six passes for 58 yards in the game. Bowers will only get better from here and it was pretty impressive to see him step into this role as the number two behind Adams.
2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0), RB JK Dobbins
Everybody expected Gus Edwards to be the lead back in Jim Harbaugh's running back room, but Harbaugh must have remembered all the yards and touchdowns that JK Dobbins collected against his Michigan defense while Dobbins was at Ohio State.
Dobbins had one less carry than Edwards, but he ran for 109 more yards and a touchdown. Dobbins has struggled with injuries in the past, but he looks healthy, and he looks great carrying the ball for the Chargers.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0), WR Rashee Rice
I could have gone with Patrick Mahomes or Xavier Worthy here. Worthy scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut.
But it was number one option Rashee Rice that stood out to me. I've never been more certain that a player was going to record a career-high in yards, catches and touchdowns than I am after watching Rice in Week 1. He looks like he's going to enter the 1,000-yard receiving club with ease this year.
AFC East
4. New England Patriots (1-0), RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Everybody counted the New England Patriots out ahead of their Week 1 matchup with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Behind stout defense and a great rushing attack, the Patriots pulled off the huge upset.
Rhamondre Stevenson led the offense. Stevenson had 25 carries for 120 yards and a score on the ground. The team was able to lean heavily on their back to ground and pound their way to the victory.
3. Miami Dolphins (1-0), WR Tyreek Hill
There was a moment of time where Miami PD had custody of Tyreek Hill and everybody was unsure if he would play in the Week 1 game.
Ultimately, Hill would play, and he would look just as everybody expected: incredible. Hill would reel in seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown before unleashing a hilarious celebration that trolled his arrest from a few hours earlier.
Hill could threaten the 2,000-yard mark this season.
2. New York Jets (0-1), WR Allen Lazard
Allen Lazard began his Jets career alongside Aaron Rodgers with a disappointing drop. That was just about the only negative play he would make on the day.
He reeled in a few nice catches as the game went on including two touchdown receptions. The Jets are going to need him to step up alongside Garrett Wilson and given Lazard's production in Week 1, he will be a perfect number two option for Rodgers.
1. Buffalo Bills (1-0), QB Josh Allen
The Bills were questioned this season because they had lost weapons on offense with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs heading to new teams.
Josh Allen took matters into his own hands, completely dominating the Week 1 game against the Cardinals from start to finish. Allen accounted for four touchdowns, two in the air and two on the ground, as well as over 270 total yards. The Bills will be just fine with Allen at the helm.
NFC North
4. Minnesota Vikings (1-0), RB Aaron Jones
The Vikings made a move to bring Aaron Jones to the team last offseason and it's already paying dividends.
The former Packers running back ran the ball 14 times for 94 yards and a score. He added two catches for 15 yards as well. He split carries a bit more than he should have with backup Ty Chandler, but when Jones had the ball, he was quite impressive.
3. Chicago Bears (1-0), LB TJ Edwards
I wish that we could slide any of the Bears offensive playmakers into this spot, but none of them looked incredible. In fact, it was the defense that stepped up for Chicago.
Linebacker TJ Edwards was everywhere for the Bears. He made 15 tackles with 10 of them being solo tackles. Edwards also recorded two TFLs and recovered a fumble in the game. He was everywhere and the Bears are going to need him to continue being a difference maker on defense.
2. Green Bay Packers (0-1), WR Jayden Reed
This was one of the easier decisions on this entire list. Jayden Reed looked like an absolute game-changer for the Packers in the opener.
Reed had four catches for 138 yards and a score with the longest catch being a 70-yard touchdown. Reed also carried the ball once, racing 33 yards for a score, bringing his total to 171 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns on the day.
1. Detroit Lions (1-0), WR Jameson Williams
Watching Jameson Williams play football is fun. Very fun.
There were a few plays during the Monday Night Football game where I felt like Williams would be caught or tackled, but he just kept pulling away. Williams went for five catches, 121 yards and a touchdown in the Lions impressive victory.
NFC South
4. Carolina Panthers (0-1), LB Eku Leota
Eku Leota may have been the only Carolina Panther that showed up to play against the Saints.
While his performance didn't really stop the Saints from scoring whenever they wanted to, it needs to be noted how well the 25-year-old played. Leota had four tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack in the contest. He had just four tackles and no sacks all of last season.
3. Atlanta Falcons (0-1), DL Grady Jarrett
The Falcons really never got anything going offensively. Bijan was locked up for most of the game, as was Drake London. Pitts scored, which is a huge highlight for Falcons fans.
As for defense, it was Grady Jarrett who found himself around the ball the best. Jarrett has 1.5 sacks, 2.0 TFLs and three QB hits. He was all over the field for Atlanta in their game against the Steelers rush heavy offense.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), WR Mike Evans
I'm not sure if Mike Evans is even human at this point. Each year, the experts all predict that he could begin falling off citing age or QB play as to why.
And each year, Evans shows up, records 1,000 receiving yards and leaves. The Bucs pass catcher scored twice in the season opener. This could very easily have been Baker Mayfield's spot, but the two-TD performance from Evans trumps Mayfield's four-TD day.
1. New Orleans Saints (1-0), QB Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints are being counted out this season. The NFC South is so wide open now, especially after watching Kirk Cousins struggle in Atlanta.
Derek Carr stepped up in a performance that could label him as the top QB in the division. The Saints blew the Panthers out of the water, winning the game 47-10. Carr was 19-of-23 on his passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. His yards weren't high because the team didn't need him to keep throwing it.
NFC West
4. Arizona Cardinals (0-1), RB/KR Deejay Dallas
Going into the week, I was certain that Marvin Harrison Jr. was going to be impressive, but he wasn't. He wasn't a main piece of the Cardinals offense and it was quite disappointing.
What wasn't disappointing was watching Deejay Dallas take a kick 96 yards for a touchdown. It was the first kick return touchdown under the new rules. It wasn't a busted kickoff coverage or anything either. Dallas was patient, before breaking a few tackles and using speed to get in for the score.
3. Los Angeles Rams (0-1), WR Cooper Kupp
Hallelujah.
The old Cooper Kupp appears to be back and the entire NFL needs to be on watch because of this.
Kupp was targeted 21 times, reeling in 14 catches in the Rams loss to the Lions on Sunday Night Football. He went over 100 yards and caught a touchdown in the game. Kupp looked like the Triple Crown receiver that he was a few years ago and with Puka Nucua battling an injury, his production probably won't slow down.
2. Seattle Seahawks (1-0), RB Kenneth Walker
The Seahawks skill positions are loaded. All offseason, there was speculation that Zach Charbonnet would take touches from Kenneth Walker.
And he did, to a certain extent. But Walker still carried the ball 20 times for over 5.0 yards a carry and a touchdown. He looks to be the focal point of this Seattle offense, and he could go for 1,200 yards this season and nobody would bat an eye.
1. San Fransisco 49ers (1-0), RB Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason stepped in for Christian McCaffrey and it's like the 49ers didn't miss a beat. Mason was running as aggressively as anybody in the league. Each time he touched the ball, it felt like he was running like it was the last play of the Super Bowl.
Whether McCaffrey returns healthy soon or not, Mason was incredibly impressive and certainly earned himself some more touches down the line.
NFC East
4. New York Giants (0-1): WR Malik Nabers
When you're playing with Daniel Jones, it's safe to say that you won't be catching too many touchdowns each year. Either way, Malik Nabers looked solid in his rookie debut.
Despite Jones' two interceptions, Nabers caught five passes on seven targets for 66 yards. He's only going to get better from here. He created a ton of space on his routes and made some impressive catches throughout the contest.
3. Washington Commanders (0-1), QB Jayden Daniels
The Commanders, as a whole, didn't play good. Their Rookie QB, Jayden Daniels, didn't look fantastic, but he did flash some crazy high potential.
Daniels, the passer, struggled with his downfield throws, resulting in most of the plays being checkdown throws. Daniels, the runner, looked to be one of the better dual-threat QBs in the entire league.
His potential is through the roof and he was pretty impressive in his debut.
2. Dallas Cowboys (1-0), DE DeMarcus Lawrence
The Cowboys defense terrorized Deshaun Watson all day on Sunday. Watson was constantly pressured and constantly hit.
Leading that charge was the veteran defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence. He began his 2024 DPOY campaign with a boom. Lawrence recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the Cowboys' dominant two-score win over the Browns.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), RB Saquon Barkley
Obviously, Saquon Barkley was the most impressive player for the Eagles. A lot of people had doubts about how this team would run the tush push, or rush the ball in general, after Jason Kelce retired.
Barkley smashed through those rumors en route to a three-touchdown performance. He has the ability to be a very, very special back in this Eagles offense. With Christian McCaffrey missing this week and potentially next, Barkley could emerge as the favorite for OPOY.