NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
23. Kansas City Chiefs
Top 3: Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Kansas City Chiefs have a weird collection of receivers on paper, but this might be a good unit when it's all said and done. Of course, Patrick Mahomes is going to make peanut butter out of peanut shells, so it doesn't really matter who's catching the ball. He lost Tyreek Hill, who went and had the best season of his career, and he won the Super Bowl without him. The Chiefs lost Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman Jr. this offseason, and we all expect the Chiefs to miss exactly zero beats.
Kadarius Toney came to the Chiefs last season in a trade with the Giants. The former Florida Gators standout never found his footing in the Big Apple (but really New Jersey). He struggled at first in Kansas City, but in the team's biggest moment, he was in the right place at the right time. His one catch in the Super Bowl only went for five yards, but it scored the go-ahead touchdown. Can he build off that momentum?
Skyy Moore is another potentially good receiver. He had his ups and downs last season, but he could find his spot this season. With so much in flux at this position, Moore can easily steal that number-one spot. Someone has to get these Mahomes targets, and Moore could do more with them if he gets his hands on them.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has just as much a chance to take that number-one spot. He has a ton of skill, and now he has a year as a veteran in this offense. He had decent numbers, but he can do even better this season.
Of course, this offense is driven by Travis Kelce. However, there was an injury scare for Kelce this week. How will that impact this offense as a whole? There could be 100+ targets injected into the wide receiver room. That could really show us who is the top guy, or there might be enough to make multiple players look like top options.