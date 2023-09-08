NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
22. Washington Commanders
Top 3: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel
The Washington Commanders have been doing Terry McLaurin dirty for basically his entire career. He would be considered one of the best of this era if he was with a better franchise, but he stayed loyal to Washington, and he's been lifting up quarterbacks every year. Despite the turmoil at the quarterback position last season, McLaurin was able to record career highs in receiving yards and first downs. He's their star, and that won't change for a long time.
Behind McLaurin, there's a lot of skill but not a lot of certainty. Jahan Dotson could be a really good player, but he comes with question marks. He's expected to make "the jump" in his second year in the league. He wants to build Sam Howell up under center. If the Commanders really have found their answer at QB, it could bring enough for everyone to eat in this wide receiver room.
The Commanders decided to keep Curtis Samuel. He didn't have the greatest season after joining the team last offseason. He caught 64 balls, but he averaged just over 10 yards per reception. The Commanders were hoping he would take a step forward, and he was kind of average for most of the season. Can he live up to his $10 million salary?
This room can be really good. McLaurin is a sure thing, and Samuel/Dotson can be great if everything works in their favor.