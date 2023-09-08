NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
21. New Orleans Saints
Top 3: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed
We will get to New Orleans Saints star wideout Chris Olave in a moment, but we have to start with Michael Thomas. The former superstar hasn't been great since 2019. He's dealt with injuries and inconsistencies since the pandemic season. Thomas has been holding onto his spot with the Saints ever since. The hope that he can stay healthy and show just a glimpse of his former self has New Orleans hanging on. It's hard to put anything of note into that basket. Thomas is a luxury if he works out, but he should not be relied upon, especially with Derek Carr learning a new system in a new city.
At least the Saints have their star in Olave. He played most of last season without Thomas, and he was able to find space in just about every defensive scheme. Defenses weren't able to gameplan because he could beat them in so many different ways. His slants were second to none. He'd find openings in the middle of the field and could beat cornerbacks deep and drive safeties out of position. He was such a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
These are the two pieces that have the Saints knocking on the door of the top 20. The rest of the team is fine. Rashid Shaheed averaged 17.4 yards per reception last season. Tre'Quan Smith had his hype last year, but he might do better with zero expectations coming his way.
The Saints have a ton of pass-catching options. Beyond the receivers, they have three quality tight ends (if we can call Jimmy Graham that in 2023) and Alvin Kamara catching balls out of the backfield (when he returns from suspension). This is an offense worth watching, but it will be driven by Olave and Thomas.