NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
20. New England Patriots
Top 3: Juju Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne
Here we have one of the most intriguing groups of receivers in the league. The Patriots went all in on the position this offseason, giving Juju Smith-Schuster a $12 million per season contract, extending DeVante Parker, keeping cut candidate Kendrick Bourne, and drafting Kayshon Boutte as a flier. He's looked really good so far. After a disastrous offensive season, the Patriots are committed to turning things around for Mac Jones under his college offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Smith-Schuster is coming off a Super Bowl championship, where he was tied for a game-high seven receptions. He wasn't able to break free, but he was reliable in catching the ball when it came his way. The Patriots wanted to bring his experience on the field. He is a tad overrated (he's only had one 1,000-yard season in his career), but he's still good as part of a committee.
DeVante Parker had a rough first season in New England. Nobody had a good offensive season last year, but the new three-year, $33 million contract extension he signed this offseason shows the Patriots think there's more than what they've seen so far. There has to be. He only had 539 yards and three touchdowns.
Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte could all take that third wide receiver spot. They could be really good, but Mac Jones has to have a major bounce-back for that to happen. This group could rise on the list, or it could fall if last year wasn't an anomaly.