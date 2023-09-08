NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
Top 3: Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones
The hype for Calvin Ridley is real. After missing an entire season for gambling allegations, Ridley seems to have come back as good, or maybe better than before. He has the speed intact, and he's ready to move on from all the issues he faced at the end of his Atlanta Falcons career. He will likely be the Jaguars' number one in due time.
Christian Kirk was the surprise of the 2022 offseason. The Jaguars gave him the bag after a decent-at-best career with the Cardinals. He not only lived up to the contract in its first year, he made analysts question what the Jaguars saw and what we were all missing when they signed him. He caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.
Zay Jones was surprisingly good in 2022. After a career in Buffalo and Las Vegas, Jones joined the Jaguars as a flier and put up career highs. Trevor Lawrence targeted him 121 times, showing he had a ton of trust in the veteran.
This is a very good unit. They lose a little luster because we have to see Ridley do it in the regular season. If he can be the player he was in Atlanta, this unit is moving far up in the rankings, and then Trevor Lawrence is probably going to be a top-five QB.