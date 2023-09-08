NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
16. Denver Broncos
Top 3: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr.
The Denver Broncos hope to make a huge jump in the standings after hiring Sean Payton this offseason. They traded a first-round pick, something that is a premium for this franchise after sending a boatload to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Wilson will have a microscope on him after one of the worst quarterback seasons we've seen from a star in a long time. This wide receiver room should help his case.
It starts with former Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy. We've been waiting for the true breakout from Jeudy, but it hasn't come. Injuries and inconsistency have stopped him from hitting that extra gear. This season, with the Payton offensive machine behind him, Jeudy should be able to put together his best season.
Courtland Sutton is a very good number two. He is probably underrated based on where he ranks across the league. Sutton has had a little trouble with consistency, but he has a big game here and there. If Jeudy can stay healthy, Sutton should have a really good season.
The injury to Tim Patrick is really unfortunate, but Marvin Mims Jr. is a fantastic backup plan. The rookie could get more opportunities if he proves himself early in the season. It all comes down to who gets chemistry with Wilson early in this new offense.