NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
15. Detroit Lions
Top 3: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Jameson Williams
Spoiler alert: We are ranking the Lions as if Jameson Williams is on the team. Of course, the former first-round pick is suspended for just about half the season, but he will be back and he could turn this offense into a juggernaut. There is a reason he was taken so early despite missing most of last season due to an injury he suffered in college. Lions brass is very excited about what he might bring to the table.
While we wait, the Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. to hold things down. St. Brown has been close to taking a jump into that next tier of wide receiver. He's a playmaker who makes those plays in the biggest spot. Last season, he broke 100 receptions and 1,100 yards after proving his status as a draft steal in his rookie year. If he does it again, then it's undeniable that he's one of the best in the league. The Lions would also be ranked higher on this list.
Marvin Jones Jr. is a decent receiver. He's great as a number three. He'd just fine as a number two. Once Williams comes back, this unit could jump to another level.
This does need Jared Goff to play at the same level he did last season. He was quite good for most of last year, and his receivers definitely helped him out. St. Brown seems pretty quarterback-proof, but Jones and Williams likely need to have the best of Goff to go off.