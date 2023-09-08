NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
13. New York Jets
Top 3: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman
Maybe the New York Jets should be higher, but some of the decisions they made this offseason are pretty strange at the wide receiver position. Garrett Wilson is obviously a stud, and we will go more in-depth in a moment, but spending big money on Allen Lazard, and adding Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb seems like going too far to impress Aaron Rodgers. This is like someone who goes out and buys a Honda Civic to impress their significant other. Like, we like the Honda Civic, but was it really necessary?
Lazard is a good receiver, and he was the best among a young group in Green Bay last year. He followed Rodgers to East Rutherford, and they hope to help grow their connection. Hardman is coming off a championship season with the Chiefs, but he never lives up to the hype there. Can he do better with a new set of expectations?
Wilson is quickly putting his name next to Chase and Jefferson as one of the best pass catchers in the league. If he can dominate with a new face of the franchise under center, there will be no debate he deserves to be in that tier. If the rest of the team can catch up to Wilson, this will easily be a top-ten unit by season's end.