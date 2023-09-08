NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top 3: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer
Some may be surprised to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers high on any list, but they really do have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. They just have possibly a bottom-three quarterback throwing the ball, and that changes the perception of the team overall. As for receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still a formidable duo that can compete with just about anyone in the league. They are getting older, so regression is possible, but we haven't seen evidence of that yet.
Evans might actually crush this season. He's in a contract year, and he'll be motivated by the fact the Bucs didn't pay him his rightful salary (at least in his mind). With that motivation, he could lift Mayfield up with some ridiculous plays and his usual consistent production. We forget that Mike Evans hasn't fallen short of 1,000 yards since he entered the league in 2014. That's 10 years of 1,000-yard seasons, no matter who the quarterback was.
Godwin is still a great possession receiver who is another year removed from the devastating torn ACL and MCL that ended his 2021 season prematurely. It's a statement to the player he still is that he was so productive last season. Sure, they are missing Tom Brady in Tampa, but Godwin and Evans have proven to make any quarterback look great.
It stinks that the Buccaneers lost Russell Gage to injury in camp, but Trey Palmer has looked good as a sixth-round rookie. He takes the number three spot, and he could be a draft steal before it's all said and done.