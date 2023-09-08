NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
11. Baltimore Ravens
Top 3: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers
This might come as a surprise to some, but the Baltimore Ravens receiving unit is really, really good if everyone hits even close to their potential. Of course, there are some insane question marks surrounding the wide receiver room, probably more than any room in the league. We just don't know what this is going to look like, but we're excited to find out.
Odell Beckham Jr. comes in as the veteran who we haven't seen since he won a Super Bowl with the Rams in February 2022. He tore his ACL in that game, and he spent the entire next season recovering. After a tumultuous stint with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham was much better in LA. He got better every week and eventually looked more like the Odell we know in the playoffs. He had a huge touchdown in the Super Bowl before he got hurt. Now, what is he going to look like more than 18 months since his injury? He doesn't need to be a superstar if one of the young receivers breaks out.
Rashod Bateman is the most likely breakout candidate. The sophomore showed flashes last year, but it was literally flashes. It was quick and gone in a flash. He only played seven games due to injury, and he finished with under 300 yards. Yet, he's listed first on the depth chart this year. They have a lot of faith that Bateman can be the guy in this offense.
The Ravens came over the top, using a first-round pick on Zay Flowers. This is a receiver a lot of analysts liked in the NFL Draft. He doesn't need to break out necessarily, but he adds another speed element to this offense, which might be very hard to play against. Add in Mark Andrews, and Lamar Jackson has everything he needs to dominate the AFC like he did in his MVP year.