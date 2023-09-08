NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
Top 3: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II
As we jump into the top ten, we immediately start with an interesting team and wide receiver room. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers can go any which way this season. We can see them being considered top three by the end of the season, or they can fall all the way out of the top 20. This is a volatile group, that's for sure.
Let's start with Diontae Johnson. It's still preposterous that he finished last season without a touchdown. The simple Law of Averages says that won't happen again. Even if Johnson bounces back, is he still this team's number one? He had a decent season outside the touchdowns last year, but Kenny Pickett seemed to build more chemistry with George Pickens.
Speaking of Pickens, he could lift this unit up to new heights. He was amazing when it came to highlight-reel catches. He could get up and get the ball at the high point every single time. However, he surprisingly finished the season with just 801 yards despite playing every game. The Steelers also added Allen Robinson for a surprising price, so it's clear they brought him in to use him in this offense.
This comes down to what Pickett is going to be. Many are talking like he's ready to take a step toward stardom, but we forget he only had seven touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. Is he really ready to become a star? If so, this could be a top unit in the league.