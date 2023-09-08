NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
9. Las Vegas Raiders
Top 3: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't in the top 10 in most position groups this season, but they absolutely deserve to be here. The Raiders are a team in flux with a desperate head coach who is known for getting the most out of his offenses. Now, with even more weapons at wideout, what can we expect out of this unit?
At the top, Davante Adams proved last season he was the star in the Packers offense, coming to the Raiders and still dominating. He led the league in touchdowns with 14, which accounted for half of the passing touchdowns total of the entire team. Adams is a difference maker who's on another level. Can Adams do it again now that Jimmy Garoppolo is the man throwing him passes? We don't see why not.
Jakobi Meyers was the Raiders big offseason signing a three-year, $33 million deal. He will fight Hunter Renfrow for the number two spot, but we expect enough throw to come both their ways to feed their need to receive. Meyers has the health on his side, and he joins the team he accidentally helped win a game last season.
The depth falls off a little from here, but the top three names are enough to push any offense. Add in Michael Mayer, who might be really good by midseason, and this offense could surprise some folks. If Garoppolo can stay on the field, all three receivers could approach 1,000+ yards. We don't expect all three to hit it, but there could be some chatter it would come close.