NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
7. Dallas Cowboys
Top 3: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup
The Dallas Cowboys always seem to have a great wide receiver on the roster. Since the days of Michael Irvin, the most popular team in the NFL needed a "star" (pun intended) at the position. Now, that star is CeeDee Lamb. Lamb keeps getting better every year, putting up better stats in yards, touchdowns, and receptions every season. This year, he comes in with a full slate of expectations. If the Cowboys are going to take the next step, Lamb has to take them there.
The Cowboys added help for Lamb when they traded for Brandin Cooks. The perennial 1,000-yard receiver joins a Cowboys team that is sure to pass a ton. After leaving what was a rough situation in Houston, he gets Dak Prescott (or Cooper Rush or Trey Lance) who will upgrade the passes coming his way. Does Cooks have enough left in the tank to still be great as a number two?
Michael Gallup is a great talent at the position, but he's struggled with injuries in his career. He missed three games last year, and he just never really looked like himself. Is he really a 400-yard receiver at this point in his career, or can he get back to the 1,000-yard guy he was in 2019? We're now three seasons removed from that, so it will take some convincing to say he can get there.
This is a really good unit, but it feels like the ceiling is stunted. Can they get into the top five, or is this the top of their expectation? We suppose we'll find out sooner rather than later. Losing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has to be a consideration, too. Will that impact the passing stats?