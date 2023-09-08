NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
4. Minnesota Vikings
Top 3: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn
Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL. That holds a lot of water on this list. He was incredible last season, flirting with wide receiver records until the very end. The Minnesota Vikings had a record for wins in one-score games. This team doesn't win 11 one-score games with Jefferson, and Kirk Cousins is floundering without his top target. Cousins knows if he throws the ball up and Jefferson is in the area, he's coming down with it. His catch radius is beyond comprehension, and what he is able to do every week is borderline unfathomable.
Outside of Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings let veteran receiver Adam Thielen go to the Panthers and they drafted Jordan Addison in the first round. He should have wide open spaces since defenses will be so focused on Jefferson every play. Cousins might have his one-two punch once again.
Addison is just an athlete, pure and simple. He can make plays on the ball, which is exactly how Jefferson got to where he's at. He seems to be self-motivated, which is important when he's facing the lesser defensive back. He will take offense to such small jabs, and it will help him play better.
The rest of the depth is pretty weak, but it doesn't matter. K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor don't need to do much. They just need to catch the few balls that come their way. Jefferson is going to make all the plays, and Addison seems like his perfect compliment.