NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
30. Arizona Cardinals
Top 3: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch
The situation got complicated in Arizona when DeAndre Hopkins was unceremoniously cut in the offseason. They tried to trade him, but nobody wanted to pay their price. Now, the Cardinals are sitting with one of the worst rosters in the league. The wide receiver position isn't as bad as some other positions, but nobody can really say it's good.
Marquise Brown is listed as the number one, but Hollywood isn't stealing any headlines anytime soon. The Cardinals traded a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Brown in what many thought was a good-faith gesture to Kyler Murray (who played together at Oklahoma). He didn't have the natural chemistry with Murray many hoped, and he finished the season with 709 yards on 107 targets. After scoring 21 touchdowns over his first three seasons, he had just three touchdowns last season.
Rondale Moore is the hope here that he could steal the number one spot. With a lot of question marks at quarterback (they haven't announced a starting QB, when Murray will be healthy, or whether they might work with multiple QBs based on scheme), the wide receivers need to be on the ball, both literally and figuratively. Moore is the best bet to eventually get there. Despite his small stature, he has the best chance to be a true number one.
The depth beyond Brown and Moore is ... rough. Greg Dortch is a fine player, but he feels like a number four who's playing as a number three. Michael Wilson was a third-round pick this year, so we'll see how he can contribute. At the end of the day, the number one receiving group would have trouble making Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune look good (if Murray can't return).