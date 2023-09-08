NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Top 3: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins
The Philadelphia Eagles might not have great wide receiver depth like some other teams on this list, but it's hard to argue with the capabilities of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Those two might be the most skilled wide receiver duo in football. The Eagles are a mismatch nightmare with those two on the field. Add in Jalen Hurts' rushing ability and the three-headed monster in the backfield, and the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders again.
Brown joined the Eagles last season after they sent a first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans. Brown went wild on the field, catching 88 balls for close to 1,500 yards. He was incredibly consistent, with only three games under 50 yards. He would also have the occasional superstar performance, like his 181 yards against Chicago, his 156 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh, and his 119 yards and two touchdowns against his former team the Titans. Brown even balled in the Super Bowl, putting up 96 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Smith had a nice year, getting close to 1,200 yards on 96 catches. He had a role to play, and he did it to perfection. He was missing a little of that blazing speed, only averaging 12.6 yards per reception. If he can hit that new level this year, this offense might be even better than last year. However, nobody is complaining about what he did last season.
The Eagles have a dominant offense, and nothing short of injuries to both Brown and Smith would impact them severely. Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus are fine options, but there is a reason the Eagles only have four receivers on the depth chart healthy right now.