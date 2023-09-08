NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
2. Miami Dolphins
Top 3: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios
The Miami Dolphins do not have great depth at the wide receiver position. Braxton Berrios is their number three, which is an issue. However, they probably have two of the best receivers in football, possibly two in the top ten at their position, and that vaults them to number two on this list.
Tyreek Hill proved he was a lot more than just the guy who caught passes from Patrick Mahomes. He was a bonafide stud in his first year in Miami. It was a bizarre offseason for Hill, but we expect things to get back to normal now that the NHL is back. He was once on pace to beat Calvin Johnson's record for most receiving yards in a season. He came up short, but it was still an insane season for Hill.
Jaylen Waddle broke out in a big way last season. He was seventh in the league with 1,356 yards. We forget that Tua Tagovailoa dealt with multiple concussions that left them with a carousel of quarterbacks playing. They had Skyler Thompson playing. Yet, Hill and Waddle were both still two of the best in the league. As long as these two keep their speed, there's no way to stop them both on any given play.
Sure, the depth isn't what you want. However, as long as Hill and Waddle are on the field, this team will be very, very good. They are game changers at the position.