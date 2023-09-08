NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
1. Cincinnati Bengals
Top 3: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
The Cincinnati Bengals have the best receiving core in the league, and it's not particularly close. Enjoy this while it lasts, because this is probably the last year we see Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd playing together. These are three superstar players. If one goes down, the Bengals still have a great one-two punch. Joe Burrow has been given a fantastic core to start his career.
Let's start with Chase. He is undoubtedly the second-best player at the position. Only his former teammate Justin Jefferson is better, but Chase arguably is more talented than his counterpart. Even in a "down" season last year, his sophomore slump led to 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. He has to stay healthy, but if he can, he has a chance to overtake Jefferson as the best at his position.
Tee Higgins has the skill to be a number one in the right offense. He had two massive games before Chase returned from injury (148 yards against Pittsburgh and 114 yards against Tennessee). He's never had less than 900 yards in a season since joining the league. He is incredible, and he should hit career-highs this season barring an injury.
Boyd might be the best number three in the league. There are a lot of intriguing options thanks to the rookies coming into the league, but Boyd is right up there. He rounds out a three-headed monster that puts the Bengals up there with any great offense in the league.