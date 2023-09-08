NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
28. Tennessee Titans
Top 3: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
The Tennessee Titans are a team that takes a step in a different direction. There is a clear number one (DeAndre Hopkins), the future number one (Treylon Burks), and some fliers (Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kearis Jackson). This would have been the worst group if Hopkins chose New England or another team in the race. Adding his dynamic ability, even at 31 years old, is a difference-maker for whoever ends up as the long-term answer under center.
Hopkins can still be a 1,000-yard receiver in the right situation. Most situations are the right situation for a physical freak of Hopkins caliber. He can make Ryan Tannehill look like a top 20 QB. After Hopkins' suspension last season, some thought he'd come back a lesser player. He ended up recording 717 yards in nine games. His three touchdowns were the worst since his rookie year, but that's more of a mark on the Cardinals' offense than his personal performance.
Burks could really hit this season. He has much lower expectations thanks to Hopkins. The former first-round pick can play against lesser defensive competition and find more space to run. He's also playing in a pretty putrid division, which will help him gain confidence and pad his stats.
The depth at the position isn't great. They are fliers at best, like we said before. It's the Hopkins and Burks show. If one of them doesn't meet expectations, the position is seriously flawed.