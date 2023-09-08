NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
27. New York Giants
Top 3: Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton
The Giants are a weird one to rank. There's no clear number one, but there might be four number twos. Darren Waller is going to be the top pass-catcher, and Saquon Barkley is a clear number two. Yet, there are four intriguing receiving options for Daniel Jones to target and two others that could grow into decent options.
We'll start with Isaiah Hodgins. He's the number one on just about every depth chart despite Darius Slayton leading the team in receiving yards last season. It was his playoff performance that put him on the map, catching eight balls for 105 yards and a touchdown. The huge upset of the Vikings was one of the biggest highlights for Giants fans since they won their last Super Bowl more than a decade ago.
Speaking of Slayton, he's either the number two or number three on this roster. Based on last year's statistics, he deserves to be one of the top two options. He was consistent, but he was never great. Parris Campbell is very similar, playing that type of role with the Colts last season. Campbell went to the Giants to carve out a better role with a more established QB.
The real wild card here is Jalin Hyatt. You've probably seen him drafted in your fantasy leagues despite being listed fifth on the Giants' depth chart. He has a ton of talent and the Giants WR room has an opening for a top guy. Hyatt has an outside chance to take it. Add in Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard, and this Giants receiving core has plenty of talent.