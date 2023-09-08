NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
26. Green Bay Packers
Top 3: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed
The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era under Jordan Love. One year removed from losing Davante Adams, one of the best receivers in the league, they lose former MVP Aaron Rodgers under center. This offense is completely different, and now they hope one of their young wide receivers can pop.
Christian Watson is the obvious pick to be the number one. He has the over-the-top speed that can stretch a defense. He did it every so often last season, but he didn't do it often enough that we have confidence he's a certified number one. He only caught 41 passes last year, and he watched as Allen Lazard led the team in receiving.
All the Veterans are gone. It's down to Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed to make magic happen for Jordan Love. Doubs was a fantasy sleeper last season, but he finished the year with just 425 yards. Unlike Watson, who averaged 14.9 yards per reception and scored seven touchdowns, Doubs didn't make the most of his receptions.
Now, they are adding second-round pick Jayden Reed to the mix. Rumors show he's played really well so far. It is just training camp and preseason, but it's better than the latter. If all three can live up to their potential, the Packers might have a really good group here. Of course, that's a tall ask.