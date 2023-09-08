NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
25. Atlanta Falcons
Top 3: Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scott Miller
The Atlanta Falcons are a team with an insane collection of weapons on offense. They took Bijan Robinson in the first round this season, one of the best running back prospects we've seen in a long time. They took Kyle Pitts last year, another superstar prospect looking to break out. They already have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield. The Falcons don't need great wideouts if they have a great QB, but they don't. So despite having great talent across the depth chart, the receivers need to step up this season.
First and foremost on that list is Drake London. The former first-round pick showed flashes last season but never found consistency. He did finish his rookie season with 866 yards, good for 30th in the NFL. Only Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave had more yards as a rookie last season. London is expected to make the jump in year 2.
The Falcons made some changes with their other receiver spots. Last season, Olamide Zaccheaus was the second receiver in this offense. This year, they added Mack Hollins from the Raiders and Scotty Miller from the Buccaneers. They both held different roles with those teams, but they showed flashes of brilliance in some bigger moments.
The depth really falls from there. London's perceived ascension is saving the ranking here. If he can lift his game like Olave and Wilson did, then the Falcons are in decent shape.