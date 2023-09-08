NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
24. Cleveland Browns
Top 3: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones
This is where it starts to take a turn. The Cleveland Browns have a pretty good receiving core. Yet, they don't come close to top 20 in the league. Amari Cooper is still a star in his position. Despite playing with Jacoby Brissett and a severely downtrodden Deshaun Watson coming off serious allegations, Cooper still broke 1,100 yards receiving yards. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception and scored nine touchdowns. He's 29 years old, but he looks like he can still do this for years.
Donovan Peoples-Jones had one of the quietest 839-yard seasons in history. He had a slowish start and a slow finish, which cost him his first 1,000-yard season. Imagine this team, with Watson flailing at the end of the year, putting up two 1,000-yard seasons? Peoples-Jones is an interesting name in this offense now that Watson is looking to put the past behind him.
The Browns took a chance on Elijah Moore, a former top prospect within the New York Jets who got lost in that wide receiver room. This season, he pegs to be the Browns number two. He has the skillset, but does he have everything else it takes to be a successful wide receiver in the NFL? This is the year to find out.
As a unit, the Browns have a very solid group of wide receivers. If Moore can step up, this unit will be higher on next year's rankings.