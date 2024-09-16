NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Saints shellack Cowboys, Vikings look legit in 49ers upset
NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2024 season
As we said already, never overreact too much to Week 1. And what we saw in Week 2 was full-throated confirmation of that and a slate of action that is definitely going to shake up our NFL Power Rankings — how could it not?!
We saw the Dallas Cowboys ride the high of their big Week 1 right into the ground as the New Orleans Saints just rag-dolled them throughout AT&T Stadium. Then, another NFC contender in the San Francisco 49ers were completely baffled by Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. And let's not forget teams like the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens also taking some shocking losses.
Clearly, there is still a lot we have to learn. But we have to assess what we saw and, at the very least, what we think we know, which is what we're doing with our Week 3 NFL Power Rankings. (Note: Number in parentheses indicates last week's ranking.)
Tier 5: Gettin' Dark Quickly
32. Carolina Panthers (32)
It’s astonishing that the Carolina Panthers somehow find new ways to hit rock bottom. Dave Canales’ men are in the depths of despair after another woeful performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, which came from a poorly schemed offensive strategy and quarterback Bryce Young once again looking a shell of the player that won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama.
Young’s body language spoke volumes. He is a signal-caller devoid of any inspiration or self-belief and it’s rubbing off on his teammates. Canales reaffirmed his faith in him following the game, but some fans have already seen enough. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
31. New York Giants (31)
Brutal, just brutal. The NY Giants had a great chance to improve to 1-1 on the year, but they just couldn’t get the job done. Malik Nabers posted 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, but a 4th-down drop in the fourth quarter is going to haunt him for a little while.
As for Brian Daboll, the decision to not have a second kicker available despite Graham Gano being injured was senseless. Gano got hurt on the opening kickoff, which proved to be a nightmare for Big Blue. Daboll threw his headset in anger after the loss. Another brutal start to a season for him and the G-Men. — Braulio Perez, Giants Expert, Site Editor at GMEN HQ
30. Denver Broncos (30)
The Denver Broncos offense struggled once again in the team’s home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As much attention as Bo Nix is getting, however, the biggest concern for the Broncos right now is the lack of a running game. The team’s top two running backs — Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin — are averaging an astonishingly low 2.3 yards per carry through the first two weeks of the season.
The Broncos need to figure out how they can better support their rookie QB or he is going to be out there among the wolves all season long. — Sayre Bedinger, Broncos Expert, Site Expert at Predominantly Orange
29. Tennessee Titans (27)
The Tennessee Titans blew another halftime lead, this time to a beatable New York Jets team. Quarterback Will Levis had another boneheaded turnover, and the Titans had a blocked punt for a second consecutive week.
Outside of another strong defensive performance, there's little reason for optimism right now. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (24)
The Jaguars have dug themselves into a 0-2 hole to start the season and the biggest reason is their lack of identity. While they've flashed at times, their mistakes are simply too many to overcome.
Trevor Lawrence certainly must play better. As a franchise quarterback, he's not doing nearly enough to elevate his teammates. That said, he isn't getting optimal protection, and you will have a hard time completing passes when you routinely have defenders in your face.
Also, it feels like Jacksonville is underutilizing rookie Brian Thomas Jr. He was only targeted four times but showcased his deep-threat capabilities, reeling in two passes for 94 yards. The coaching staff must dial up his number more often moving forward. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
27. Indianapolis Colts (21)
The Indianapolis Colts took what had been a promising start to the season and completely crumbled in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. While they were able to keep pace with the Texans in Week 1, and saw moments of brilliant and explosive talent from QB Anthony Richardson, the Colts suffered a humiliating loss to the Packers.
Within just the first half, they allowed over 230 rushing yards, Richardson threw three interceptions, and multiple receivers dropped the ball in a game that left Colts fans calling for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s job. — Cassandra Chesser, Colts Expert, Site Expert at Horseshoe Heroes
26. Chicago Bears (18)
Leave it to the Chicago Bears to draft a generational quarterback only for him to not have a touchdown through his first two NFL starts. It’s too early for concern over Williams but any and all criticism of the Bears’ offensive line is valid. The Bears brought in two castoffs from the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, thinking they were upgrades. As long as Williams is running for his life, the Bears deserve to be among the bottom dwellers of the NFL. — Jordan Campbell, Bears Expert, Site Expert at Bear Goggles On
Tier 4: There's Something Here, But Maybe Not Enough
25. Washington Commanders (29)
It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Commanders are up and running under new head coach Dan Quinn. Their last-gasp triumph over the New York Giants could have been more comfortable had several crucial penalties in the red zone not held them back. Fortunately, new kicker Austin Seibert was on hand to save the day.
Seibert nailed a team-record seven field goals, including a walk-off effort to end Washington’s nine-game losing run dating back to last season. The Commanders still have plenty of problem areas to work on, but rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels proved that if he gets a chance in the clutch, he can deliver for this team. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
24. New England Patriots (26)
The Patriots went into their Week 2 matchup on an unexpected high, as they shocked the NFL world by beating the Bengals in Cincinnati in their season opener. There was a sliver of hope they could replicate that success against the Seahawks a week later, only to fall flat in their efforts by a stout Seattle defense exposing their most glaring weaknesses.
A successful run game dominated their offensive effort against one of the best defensive lines in the entire NFL, but a game that ended with wide receivers totaling three catches for 19 yards brought on an inevitable loss.
The Patriots had plenty of chances to add another win to their season, which most analysts projected would only be maybe three, making this loss all the more frustrating.
Although they have plenty to work on, especially on a short week with the Jets on the docket this Thursday night, mistakes and questionable decisions made an avoidable loss New England's fate. — Sara Marshall, Patriots Expert, Site Editor at Musket Fire
23. Las Vegas Raiders (28)
Literally nobody saw the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 2 upset over the Baltimore Ravens coming, but here we are. After an uninspiring first three quarters for the Raiders offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy finally realized that throwing to Davante Adams and Brock Bowers every play was a winning strategy.
The defense is clearly very strong and the offense can get hot with so many playmakers. The Raiders still need to show a lot more before they can move too far up the power rankings but this seems like a team that will be consistently competitive all season long. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
22. Atlanta Falcons (23 - Still to Play on MNF)
It was certainly not the start to the Kirk Cousins era that the Atlanta Falcons were looking for, failing to exact revenge on Arthur Smith for all his misdeeds. They'll have a chance at redemption on Monday Night Football, however, visiting the Eagles in Philly. One thing fans should feel confident in is that this team should consistently improve as Cousins gets more comfortable returning from injury and as first-time play-caller Zac Robinson gets his feet under him as well.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (20)
The Bengals played much better in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, but it still wasn’t enough to pull out a win over the defending champions.
Now, the Bengals start the season 0-2, but it isn’t unfamiliar territory. This is the third straight season that Cincinnati has started 0-2, and they finished last season with a winning record and made it all the way to the AFC Championship the previous year, so it’s not time to panic, yet. But moving forward, the Bengals need to figure out a way to establish the running game and to get star receiver Ja’marr Chase more involved in the offense. Chase has had a total of 11 targets through two games. — Michael Kaskey-Blomain, Bengals Expert, Site Editor at Stripe Hype
20. Cleveland Browns (25)
It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win. The Cleveland Browns struggled mightily in Week 1, which led to a sense of panic. They were able to get back on track against the Jaguars in Week 2 but it’s hard to feel too much excitement even with the win.
As impressive as their defense was, the offense stalled out after the impressive opening drive. They also nearly lost the lead late, but were bailed out by a penalty on the Jags.
Deshaun Watson remains a massive question mark, and it’s unfortunate that they have to rely on the defense keeping it low-scoring to pull out the wins even with him being one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. — Randy Gurzi, Browns Expert, Site Expert at Dawg Pound Daily
Tier 3: That Definitely Didn't Go As Planned
19. Los Angeles Rams (12)
The Los Angeles Rams are plummeting right now, and deservedly so. After an offseason of optimism and high hopes, the team has fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2011. And 0-2 teams have significant problems ahead when they take aim at postseason play. Only 10 percent of NFL teams that fail to win a game in two attempts ever compete in the NFL playoffs. And the Rams are trending the opposite way.
For a team that invested heavily in the running back, tight end, and offensive line positions, we simply have yet to see any return on that amount of investment. The tight end group has generated 47 receiving yards in two games. The running backs are little better, with no rusher putting a stamp on a game yet. And the new and improved secondary appears to be quite ordinary.
The team was always bound to struggle, at times, in 2024. But nowhere did fans expect to be obliterated by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Rams are trending the wrong way right now. 19th ranking feels very gratuitous. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
18. Miami Dolphins (8)
The loss of Tua Tagovailoa was the final slap in the Dolphins face Thursday night. The Dolphins have a lot more problems than Tua’s injury situation and it goes much deeper than who will play quarterback or for how long. Mike McDaniel was roasted on social media channels for his poor play calling, game management decisions, and inability to adjust his scheme. Defensively, the Dolphins held up better than expected but when put into bad situations due to turnovers, they couldn’t succeed.
Miami had a long weekend but will have a short work week as they fly to the far Northeast to face the Seahawks. Between now and then, McDaniel needs to find answers if they have any hope of a successful season. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
17. Arizona Cardinals (22)
The one certainty I felt about the Arizona Cardinals coming into the year is that this team was going to be fun to watch in the 2024 season. So to see what they were able to do against the Rams on Sunday was all that and more.
Kyler Murray put forth arguably his best game of his career, the Marvin Harrison Jr. breakout game happened after a lackluster Week 1, and the defense had answers all day for an albeit depleted Sean McVay offense. The Cardinals might be a bit volatile this season but the parts of the team, specifically the offense, that makes them fun could make them a dangerous sleeper for a playoff spot based on the early returns.
16. Baltimore Ravens (6)
The Baltimore Ravens came into Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a clear objective: shake off the Week 1 Kansas City Chiefs loss and regain form as an AFC frontrunner. For most of the game, the Ravens did just that. They started looking like the team we thought they’d be going into the season. The defense imposed its will on the Raiders offense in the first half, holding them to just six points. However, even though the first-half defense held up its end of the bargain, the same cannot be said for the offense and second-half defense.
Ravens running back Derrick Henry finally got into a rhythm, but Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense struggled to move the ball down the stretch when needed. Ultimately, with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Ravens were up 10 points with an easy chance to walk away with the win. The team completely unraveled late, giving up 13 unanswered points in a devastating 23-26 loss to the Raiders.
A costly late defensive pass interference call essentially sealed the Ravens’ fate. Regardless, the game presented an easy opportunity for Baltimore to come away with their first win of the season and they couldn’t get it done. — Matt Sidney, Ravens Expert, Site Expert at Ebony Bird
15. New York Jets (17)
The Jets found a way to win against a tough Titans team in Week 2, securing their first win of the season. It wasn’t the easy win that many fans might have hoped for, but winning on the road in the NFL rarely is. Aaron Rodgers did just enough to pick up his first (technically second) win as the Jets’ quarterback.
The emergence of rookie running back Braelon Allen helped kickstart a partially stagnant Jets offense, while the defense tightened up in the second half to shut the door on a potential Titans comeback.
The Jets haven’t looked like the serious postseason contenders they were hyped up to be before the season started, but they’ve shown flashes of their potential. Rodgers’ mobility might not be there, but the arm talent and football IQ that have long made him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL are still present in his game.
If the Jets can continue to keep Rodgers upright as they have through the first two games of the season, they’ll have an opportunity to make a run this season. The loss of Jermaine Johnson, however, threatens to derail a defense that has had its ups and downs and is still without Haason Reddick.
There are still question marks surrounding this Jets team, but a win is a win. They’ll look to stack consecutive victories with their home opener against the New England Patriots coming up on a short week this Thursday. — Justin Fried, Jets Expert, Site Editor at The Jet Press
14. Dallas Cowboys (2)
The Cowboys learned the hard way on Sunday that the NFL is a week-to-week league. Riding a high after thrashing the Browns in Week 1, Dallas was flattened at home by the Saints. Mike Zimmer’s defense allowed six straight touchdowns to start the game and did not force a punt until the game was decided in the fourth quarter.
Dak Prescott and the offense scored points on their first four possessions and trailed by 19 points. That is unheard of. It was arguably a worse defensive performance than the playoff loss to the Packers in January.
The Cowboys will win a lot of games this year, but until they prove they can offer some resistance against pre-snap motion and play action it’s hard to envision them being a true contender this season. A win next week at home against the Ravens would do a lot to restore our confidence in this team. — Jerry Trotta, Cowboys Expert, Site Editor at The Landry Hat
Tier 2: More Meat on the Bone Than We Thought?
13. Green Bay Packers (13)
You can count me among many NFL fans who were shocked by how functional the Green Bay Packers looked in Malik Willis' first start since the Jordan Love injury. There are warranted concerns about what the passing offense looked like but it didn't matter because Matt LaFleur saw a weak Colts run defense and spammed the run game against them to great effect.
Willis will face his former team, the Titans, next week and LaFleur may still be able to scheme some things up. But this absolutely was far more impressive than expected, especially with the defense stepping up under Jeff Hafley as well. The Packers may be able to survive the Love injury after all.
12. New Orleans Saints (19)
After Week 1, no one was giving the New Orleans Saints an ounce of credit for beating clearly the worst team in the league, the Carolina Panthers. There are no such conversations now, however, after this team came out and completely dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in Big D.
While you could diagnose plenty of this on the Cowboys shortcomings, the Saints taking full advantage and never letting off the gas from that deserves a ton of credit. Derek Carr looks motivated and, more importantly, aggressive while the weapons have never been lacking. If this defense can continue to fly around the field and make plays, this might be the biggest challenger to the Bucs in the NFC South.
11. San Francisco 49ers (3)
The Niners miss Christian McCaffrey much more than they’ll admit, and the offense isn’t the same without him even though Jordan Mason rumbled for his second consecutive 100-yard rush game.
Still, Brock Purdy and the offense couldn’t click on third (or fourth) down and committed two costly turnovers, while the defense (sans Fred Warner and Nick Bosa) gave up one too many big plays, especially of the 97-yard touchdown variety.
Let’s not get into special teams gaffes.
San Francisco was sloppy, which is understandable given the short week and easterly travel. And the 49ers haven’t won in Minnesota since Bell Biv DeVoe was in their prime, so maybe this should have been expected. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
10. Minnesota Vikings (15)
With a win over the defending NFC champion 49ers on Sunday, the Vikings quieted a lot of “experts” who believed they were going to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
Instead, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell has Sam Darnold living up to his potential, Justin Jefferson is still the best wide receiver in the league, and Brian Flores has the Vikings defense making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
Following Sunday’s win, Minnesota has a lot more believers. But for the people inside the Vikings locker room, they’re right where they expected to be before the season even started. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
It wasn’t pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to sneak past the Broncos in Week 2. This marked their second straight road win to begin the 2024 season.
Points have been hard to come by. Mike Tomlin’s team is averaging just 15.5 points per game through their first two contests, but Pittsburgh can get away with this when their spectacular defense is allowing eight points per game.
The Steelers had a chance to capitalize on their lead in their division, and they didn’t miss out. Pittsburgh now sits two games above the Ravens and Bengals in the AFC North and their chances of winning the division are rising. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
8. Seattle Seahawks (14)
With no running game to speak of, the Seattle Seahawks had to rely on Geno Smith to get Seattle enough points to get an ugly road win. Once again, Smith came through. Eventually, he will have fewer doubters because the amount of evidence supporting his excellence is mounting.
12s might have had a little PTSD in the second half watching the New England Patriots gash the defense by running the ball, but that will get cleaned up by Mike Macdonald. Seattle needed to start 2-0 to have any chance at a successful season and mission accomplished. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
7. Los Angeles Chargers (16)
Another week, another patented Jim Harbaugh win. The Panthers may not be the most daunting foe in the NFL but they are still a professional team that was absolutely waxed by the Chargers over 60 minutes.
The most impressive aspect of the Chargers through two games has been the instant defensive turnaround without Brandon Staley. Granted, Gardner Minshew and Bryce Young are not dynamic quarterbacks but it does not change the fact that this is a completely different defense under Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
The Chargers have allowed 13 total points through two weeks. That leads the NFL, regardless of what happens on Monday Night Football.
The Chargers will have a bigger test in Week 3 against the 2-0 Steelers, who have scored just one touchdown with stellar defensive play. With a great defense of their own, the Bolts have the tools necessary to end Pittsburgh’s undefeated run. — Jason Reed, Chargers Expert, Content Director at Bolt Beat
Tier 1: Still Looking Like Contenders
6. Detroit Lions (2)
After finding a way to win in Week 1, the Lions couldn’t get it done in Week 2 against another playoff opponent from last year.
Dan Campbell took full ownership of a gaffe at the end of the first half that took three points off the board, and blamed himself for the loss. But there was more than that to it. Jared Goff was not sharp. Ben Johnson’s game plan lacked balance, rhyme and reason as the Lions went 1-for-7 in the red zone. All of which overshadowed an excellent defensive showing against the Buccaneers.
Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, even on the road, looks like a rebound opportunity for the Lions. But the Cardinals looked good in Week 2, dominating the Rams, and they gave the Bills all they could handle in Week 1. So a sneaky challenge lies ahead. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)
Anyone thinking last week's win over the Commanders was Tampa Bay getting a lucky draw against a bad team was sorely mistaken watching them on Sunday. The Lions are a top contender in the NFC, and the Buccaneers controlled the entire game against them.
Tampa Bay trailed just once, as the defense held Detroit's offense to under 17 points and forced two key turnovers off Jared Goff. What made it most impressive was the fact that the Bucs were down Antoine Winfield Jr. and Calijah Kancey and lost Vita Vea in the third quarter. Despite this, Todd Bowles' defense had a classic bend-but-don't-break performance that saw them hold the Lions out of the endzone multiple times. It was a gritty, gutsy win, from Baker Mayfield's angry runs to Chris Godwin turning back into a vintage version of himself to young guys like Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien stepping up to make game-changing plays. The only loss on Sunday was Tampa Bay losing its underdog status, as it's impossible not to take them seriously and put respect on their name after Week 2.
This was a measuring stick game for the Bucs, and they passed with flying colors. — Josh Hill, Buccaneers Expert, Content Director at The Pewter Plank
4. Philadelphia Eagles (5 - Still to Play on MNF)
We'll get our first look at what the Philadelphia Eagles look like stateside this season, along with what they can do when they aren't playing on a slip-and-slide. However, not having A.J. Brown for this game could be tough for this team, especially if the Falcons are primed to rebound after an inauspicious start to their own season.
3. Houston Texans (9)
It may not have been the prettiest or smoothest effort for the Houston Texans in primetime but a win is a win, especially against a strong Bears defense. DeMeco Ryans had this team firing on all cylinders on defense, though, making life completely miserable for rookie Caleb Williams. Houston quite clearly looks like one of the leading contenders in the AFC until proven otherwise.
2. Buffalo Bills (7)
The big story coming out of Thursday Night Football was, of course, the Tua Tagovailoa injury. However, the Buffalo Bills deserve their flowers too. Even before Miami's star QB went down, Sean McDermott's team was blasting them and completely asserting dominance.
After a tight game with Arizona last week, I was still trepidatious about the Bills. Following the win in Week 2, that's much less so, even if they've owned the Dolphins in recent years. Josh Allen still has quite a lot on his plate but with James Cook looking so dynamic and the defense dismantling Miami's explosive attack, Buffalo has the makings of the Chiefs' biggest challenger.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (1)
It ain’t always pretty, but the Chiefs have reached a zen-like state even in nail-biter situations, such as the one they found themselves in against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Another turnover? No problem. An injured Isiah Pacheco? We’ll find a way through. Joe Burrow with the ball and the lead with a few minutes left? We’ve still got this.
Sunday’s win was a testament to the Chiefs’ overall depth and coaching staff. The demeanor never changed despite the circumstances, which included shooting themselves in the foot again and again. By game’s end, Harrison Butker was lining up for a 50+ yard field goal with three seconds left and everyone knew it was over. That’s how you can act when sitting atop the power rankings for this long. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict